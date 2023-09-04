(WJW) — Local authorities in multiple Northeast Ohio counties have announced sobriety checkpoints planned for this week, but have yet to announce their timings and locations.

The Cleveland post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is planning an OVI checkpoint for the weekend, Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10. The county will be announced the day prior to the checkpoint, and the location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint.

This year, there have been more than 6,600 OVI-related crashes in the state as of Aug. 28, according to the state patrol’s crash dashboard. About 260 of those crashes were fatal.

“If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink,” reads the patrol’s Monday announcement. “Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.”

Newburgh Heights police have also planned a checkpoint for the weekend, but the location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint.

Cuyahoga County has had more than 500 OVI-related crashes this year, nine of them fatal, according to the dashboard.

The Lorain County OVI Task Force has also planned a checkpoint in the county “sometime in the next week,” reads a release.

There have been about 190 OVI-related crashes in the county so far this year, according to the dashboard — seven of which were fatal.

Similarly, the Richland County post of the state patrol has a checkpoint planned for this week. The county will be announced the day before the checkpoint and the location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint.

Richland County has had 93 OVI-related crashes so far this year, including three fatal crashes, according to the dashboard.