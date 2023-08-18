(WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol plans to conduct sobriety checkpoints in two Ohio counties on Saturday evening: Ashland and Crawford.

The locations are expected to be announced on Saturday morning.

“OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving, but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways,” patrol Lt. Ty Skaggs is quoted in a news release.

Last year, there were more than 1,600 OVI-related crashes that resulted in serious injury or death, according to the release.

The checkpoints are funded by federal grants.

Check back on FOX8.com for more information as it becomes available.