LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — One of Lorain’s busiest roads will be the focal point of an OVI checkpoint Thursday night, according to the Lorain County OVI Task Force.

The checkpoint will be 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Leavitt Road.

“If you plan to consume alcohol then please designate a driver or make other arrangements before you drink. Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired,” the Lorain County OVI Task Force said in a press release.

In 2022, there were 20 fatal crashes in Lorain County with 11 of them being OVI-related and so far this year there have been seventeen 17 fatalities in the county with nine 9 being OVI-related., the task force said.