FREMONT, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced an OVI (Operating a Vehicle Impaired) checkpoint Friday night.

The checkpoint will be on Rawson Avenue in Fremont. The checkpoint will be in operation from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

OSHP says the checkpoint will be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols.

OVI checkpoints are funded by federal grant funds to combat alcohol-related crashes.