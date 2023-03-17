(WJW) — To help drivers avoid getting behind the wheel on one of the busiest drinking days of the year, some Northeast Ohio communities are lifting overnight parking bans on St. Patrick’s Day.

Willoughby

“St. Patrick’s Day is typically one of the busiest bar days of the year,” the Willoughby Police Department said in a Facebook post. “To help encourage safe celebrations, Willoughby Police Officers will not be enforcing our overnight parking ordinance to those vehicles left in / on any public lot or city street this Friday night / Saturday morning.”

Wickliffe

“To help discourage anyone from driving after they have been drinking this St. Patrick’s Day, our officers will not be enforcing the overnight parking ordinance,” Wickliffe police said in a Facebook post.

Eastlake

Eastlake police say that overnight parking will be allowed Friday evening. You do not have to call your car in, according to the department’s Facebook post.

Driver’s are reminded to not drink and drive.