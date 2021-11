CLEVELAND (WJW) — A fatal crash on Cleveland’s near East Side left two dead and one injured on Saturday.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at E. 33 St and Superior in Asiatown.

Two men, ages 30 and 40, were killed in the two-car accident and a 22-year-old woman was transported to University Hospitals in critical condition.

It is not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.