Overdose deaths in Cuyahoga County near historic numbers during May

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Overdose deaths in Cuyahoga County nearly reached historic levels in May.

Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson said there were at least 66 confirmed overdose deaths that month from heroin, fentanyl, cocaine or a combination of the three. This number is expected to increase because test results are pending for six suspected overdoses.

The deadliest month for overdoses in the county was February 2017 when 67 people died.

“This is sad and disappointing news. Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, deaths by overdose continue to be a public health emergency,” Gilson said in a news release on Wednesday. “Our county leadership encourages everyone to seek help with substance abuse issues. People can recover.”

The majority of the opioid-related deaths were among Cleveland residents at 28. Seventeen were residents of suburbs while five were from outside the county.

The Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board of Cuyahoga County has a 24-hour crisis hotline at 216-623-6888.

Free fentanyl test strips are available at the following locations:

If you or anyone that you know is actively using or recovering from opioid addiction, contact Project DAWN for information at 216-778-5677. Eligible program participants, are given free Naloxone kits, the opioid reversing antidote.