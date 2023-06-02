CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner issued a public health alert Friday, following the suspected overdose deaths of five people.

All 5 deaths happened on June 1 in Cuyahoga County, the medical examiner said.

The victims, ranging in age from 32 to 70, were from Broadview Heights, Cleveland and Parma.

“Drug overdose continues to be a problem in our community with periodic clusters of deaths like yesterday,” Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson warned. “Individuals should avoid using illicit drugs or use a harm reduction plan in the event they are unable to stop using. Treatment can help with long-term sobriety.”

Gilson urged individuals to keep naloxone and fentanyl test strips on-hand.

Here are some other guidelines from his office.

Don’t use drugs alone . There is a much higher risk of fatally overdosing if another person is not monitoring.

. There is a much higher risk of fatally overdosing if another person is not monitoring. Sit upright. Sitting upright can reduce the risk of slumping forward in an overdose – potentially causing airway obstruction.

Sitting upright can reduce the risk of slumping forward in an overdose – potentially causing airway obstruction. Call 911 (Good Samaritan). The Good Samaritan Law provides immunity for a minor drug possession or drug paraphernalia offense for the person who overdosed and the person who called 911 to seek help.

The Good Samaritan Law provides immunity for a minor drug possession or drug paraphernalia offense for the person who overdosed and the person who called 911 to seek help. Seek Treatment. As with most chronic diseases, addiction is treatable. While treatment may vary upon an individual’s needs, recovery is possible.