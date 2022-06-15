HOLMESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The cleanup continues in Holmes County after storms swept through Amish Country early Tuesday morning.

According to Holmes County EMA director Jason Troyer, a macroburst packing winds of up to 94 miles per hour took down over 20% of the trees in the county.

“We have at least 18 roads that are currently closed. A lot of them have to do with electrical wires that are down,” said Troyer.

Troyer said, as of Wednesday night, over 50% of residents do not have power. It’s a difficult situation made worse by sweltering heat.

In response, the county established cooling centers in different communities for both Wednesday and Thursday.

“It’s just for residents to be able to sit down and cool off. A lot of them brought their pets so we gave them cool running water,” said Troyer.

AEP said they hope to have power restored in Holmes County by Saturday.

Meanwhile, Troyer said he will ask that the county be declared a disaster area in order to get federal funds for the cleanup.