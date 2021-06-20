More than 800 Ohioans without power Sunday afternoon, FirstEnergy reports

CLEVELAND (WJW) — More than 800 Ohioans are without power Sunday afternoon, according to the FirstEnergy Storm Center.

As of 4 p.m., 857 residents have reported that they are without power.

The majority of the outages appear to be in Trumbull (280 affected), Lorain (176 affected), Lucas (174 affected) and Cuyahoga (87 affected) counties.

FirstEnergy hopes to have power restored to impacted individuals by 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, our FOX 8 meteorology team says pop-up showers and thunderstorms will continue this afternoon and evening, but will be very spotty in nature.

Our meteorologists are watching the progression of a thunderstorm complex to the west of us. It looks like it will move into the I-75 corridor starting around 9 p.m. and work it’s way east. Timing: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The best threat is north and west of the I-71 corridor and near the lakeshore overnight.