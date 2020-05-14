Over 51,000 more Ohioans filed for unemployment last week

OHIO (WJW) — Another 51,125 people filed for unemployment in Ohio the week of May 9.

It brings the number of jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last eight weeks at 1,169,694, which is more than the combined total of those filed during the last three years.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reports that it has distributed more than $2.4 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 587,000 people in the last eight weeks.

Click here on the federal program offered to Ohioans who don’t qualify for state unemployment

Meanwhile, another 3 million people filed initial unemployment claims last week on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the Department of Labor.

That brings the total number of first-time claimants to 36.5 million since mid-March.

It was the eighth week in a row that the number for initial claims decreased after peaking at 6.9 million in the final week of March. Economists say this is relatively good news because it means things aren’t getting worse.