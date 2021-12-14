Over 50 animals rescued from condemned Summit County home

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) — Over 50 animals were rescued from a condemned home in Summit County.

The Humane Society of Summit County is treating them and finding them new homes, according to a release from the organization.

Humane Agents, who investigated the alleged abuse, seized the animals in October due to severe neglect and on November 30, Akron Municipal Court awarded ownership to the Humane Society.

The team of six found in the home over 50 dogs, cats, and birds; including a total of twenty-two small chihuahua-mix dogs and two litters of puppies; 13 adult cats and kittens; 15 birds that were caged among the rooms surrounded by refuse, waste, and vermin.

The organization says the animals were living in filthy conditions with little access to food and water.

The rescue operation lasted 12 hours over two days and the animals were taken to the Humane Society.

Some animals were severely underweight so veterinary staff began treatment for malnutrition and medical emergencies.

Many were suffering from ringworm, fleas, open wounds, and scarring from old injuries left untreated. Since ringworm is a highly contagious fungal infection and requires a weeks-long treatment regimen, staff must wear full PPE while interacting with the animals, provide regular medicated baths and test each animal multiple times to ensure the infection is cleared.

The vets say the animals are also suffering emotional wounds from being neglected so they are shy and hesitant around humans. The behavioral staff is working with the animals to develop trust and are finding that the animals find comfort in being close to other animals.

The organization has the goal to give second chances to animals that have nowhere else to go. It says it’s proud to give these animals hope and after rehabilitation, a future through adoption.

Vets say most of the dogs are shy so they’ll need adoptive families to be adult-only or with children over 13. Some dogs will do best with a resident dog.

Many of the animals have already been adopted out, but interested adopters should complete Adoption Application form here.

Currently, a total of 370 animals are sheltered at the Humane Society of Summit County and the organization serves over 2,500 animals each year in its no-time-limit facility.

Donations are needed to cover the estimated expenses are over $50,000. You can donate online here or send it in the mail to Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, OH 44087.