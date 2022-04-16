TECATE, Calif. (WJW) — More than 400 pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin concealed in toolboxes destined for the U.S. were discovered at the southern border in California days ago.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Tecate Port of Entry discovered it in the afternoon of April 1 when a 56-year-old man driving a 2006 Toyota Tundra was waiting in line to enter the United States, according to a release from CBP.

Officers say they discovered 94 packages of the narcotics from underneath and inside multiple toolboxes on the bed of the truck. The narcotics totaled 415.61 pounds with an estimated street value of $2.56 million, the release says.

CBP officers arrested the driver, who they say is a Mexican national with a valid legal permanent resident document, then turned him over to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations for further processing. He was taken to the Metropolitan Corrections Center in San Diego.

“This interception is a true testament to the diligence of our frontline CBP officers,” said Rosa Hernandez, Port Director for the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. “Our officers continue to remain vigilant and prevent illicit narcotics from poisoning our local communities.”