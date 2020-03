OHIO (WJW) — Over 12,000 FirstEnergy customers are without power after today’s windy weather.

According to the FirstEnergy outage map, the outages include over 3,000 in Stark County; 4,000 in Cuyahoga County; and 2,400 in Lorain County.

FirstEnergy estimates power to be restored for many Cuyahoga County residents by 8:30 p.m. and by about 8 p.m. for some in Lorain County No estimate was given for Stark County.

