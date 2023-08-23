*See flooding on Interstate 90 caused by Wednesday’s storms in the video above

OHIO (WJW) — Over 10,000 in Northeast Ohio were without power Wednesday night as severe storms swept through the area.

According to the FirstEnergy outage map, as of 10 p.m., over 9,500 were without power in Lorain County. An additional 2,300 in Cuyahoga County, 1,000 in Erie County, 640 in Stark County and 870 in Trumbull County were also without power.

Restoration times ranged from midnight to 12:30 a.m.

Several severe thunderstorm warnings and flood alerts were issued when the system moved through Wednesday night.

Portions of Interstate 90 were closed due to flooding. A collapse was also reported in a Willowick parking garage. It was not clear as of Wednesday night if the cause was weather-related.