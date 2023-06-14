CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered outrageous new video showing drivers passing school buses putting your kids in danger.

We investigated how often it happened during the school year that just ended. We looked at reports for the entire year and collected video from local police.

One clip from North Ridgeville shows children crossing a small street to get on a school bus, and a driver turns right behind them even with flashing lights on the bus and a stop sign out. The bus driver blows the horn and yells, “What are you doing?”

North Ridgeville bus stop footage

Another clip shows a car barreling past a stopped school bus, and as it happens, a witness in a yard waves his arms and yells at the passing driver.

And, video from Olmsted Falls shows an SUV passing a school bus picking up kids. Simply, going around the bus on the wrong side of the road even with a police car behind him.

That driver, then, tells an officer he’d been going to a medical appointment.

“I have to try to get to … they’re gonna pull my top teeth out and put some dentures in,” he said.

Westlake police, this academic year, saw a spike in these kinds of reports.

“It seems like the bus drivers have been more aware,” Captain Gerald Vogel said.

He added, this marked the first year when cameras had been added to every Westlake school bus.

“They’ll give us a call and report it. Send us the video. Make sure we can positively identify who was driving the car during that violation, and we’ll send ‘em a ticket in the mail,” Captain Vogel told us.

North Ridgeville police also reported more of these cases, but Bay Village and Mentor Police reported a drop.

We also checked on what drivers face when they get a ticket for passing a school bus. They could get fined hundreds of dollars and get points on their license, or even get their license suspended. They, also, cannot take care of it by mail. They have to appear in court.

In a spot check of court cases from recent months, we saw one driver plead no contest. Another, beat his ticket. But, another took his case to trial and lost.

That driver told the Judge: “I would never pass a school bus. There was no bus flashing signs. There was no stop sign.”

But, the Judge ruled, “The State of Ohio has proven beyond … a reasonable doubt. The court is gonna find you guilty.”

Over the years, we’ve also shown you kids hit by drivers going around school buses. Yet, one more video clip from this school year shows a line of cars passing a stopped bus. Several cars blowing through without waiting.

It happens a lot more than you might think even with cameras and police watching.