(WJW) – It’s time to lather on the sunscreen. Ohio’s outdoor waterparks are now open for the season.

Whether you’re looking to splash around for just the day or make a weekend trip out of it, here are some of the most popular waterparks in Ohio – from poolside to lakeside, both big and small.

Large, pool waterparks:

Cedar Points’ outdoor waterpark is 18 acres of “splish-splashin’ family fun!” The park website highlights slides and water activities for all ages. Including several water slides (one is six stories tall!) and plenty of shallow-depth areas for the little ones to enjoy. Cedar Point Shores also offers dining options, cabanas, and private beach bungalows. Hotel options are available on and near the property.

Location: 1 Cedar Point Drive, Sandusky, OH 44870

Open: May 26 – September 4.

Ticket prices start at $49.99

More information can be found, here.

Coney Island Park in Cincinnati is all about water adventure! The waterpark has more than a quarter-mile of water slides to slip down. They also boast both the nation’s largest recirculating pool and pool obstacle course. In addition to the water fun, visitors can enjoy Pickleball, Street Curling, Soccer Billiards and more.

Location: 6201 Kellogg Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45230

Open: May 27- August 13, and then on weekends through September 4.

Ticket prices start at $23 for general admission.

More information can be found, here.



Kalahari in Sandusky is known for its indoor water park, but the resort has an outdoor water park, too. Newly expanded this year, the Zambezi Outdoor Waterpark includes a 50-foot free fall jump tower, a zipline experience, and a 15,000-square-foot pool with premium poolside lounging. The pool is the largest outdoor pool built by Kalahari across its four resorts.

Location: 7000 Kalahari Drive, Sandusky, OH 44870

Open: Memorial Day to Labor Day

Tickets: Daily passes can be purchased for $64.99. Discounts are available for Military members and senior citizens.

More information can be found, here.

Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky, Ohio opens new 15,000 sq. ft. outdoor pool Memorial Day Weekend to start the summer season. The pool, the largest Kalahari has ever created, is part of an expanded outdoor waterpark experience. Friday, May 26, 2023. (Kaitlin K Walsh/AP Images for Kalahari Resorts)

A family enjoys the new 15,000 sq. ft. outdoor pool at Kalahari Resort in Sandusky, Ohio. The pool holds 365,000 gallons of water and is the largest in any of the resort’s four properties nationwide. Friday, May 26, 2023. (Kaitlin K Walsh/AP Images for Kalahari Resorts)

Kings’ Islands’ outdoor waterpark, near Cincinnati, is owned and operated by the same company as Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores. Soak City has more than 30 water slides, two wave pools, as well as “rushing rivers, and relaxing lagoons.” The waterpark also offers dining options and cabanas. Hotel options are available near the property.

Location: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Kings Island, OH 45034

Open: May 27 – August 15, and then on weekends through September 4.

Ticket prices start at $49.99

More information can be found, here.

From water slides of all shapes and sizes to a 1,000-gallon tipping water bucket, a swim-up bar, and a relaxing lazy river, this water park has it all. New this season, the park now includes interactive water features for toddlers and six new shade structures to lounge water-side. Guests can come for just the day or book a Hotel and Ticket Package with more than 50 nearby hotels.

Location: 4850 W. Powell Road, Powell, OH 43065

Open: May 20- Labor Day weekend.

Tickets: Prices vary; Adults: $39.99 and Children/Seniors: $36.99

More information can be found here.

Courtesy: Grahm S. Jones, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Waterparks and camping:

The centerfold of Baylor Beach, in Navarre, is a 2-acre sand-bottom swimming lake. The lake features fun for both adults and kids. With slides of all sizes, water fountains, diving boards, and a log roll. The park extends beyond the water to include miniature golf, cornhole, basketball and sand volleyball courts. Visitors can extend the fun by camping on-site.

Location: 8777 Manchester Ave. S.W. Navarre, Ohio 44662

Open: May 27 – August 20, and then on weekends through September 4.

Ticket prices start at $15.

More information can be found, here.

Clay’s Resort Jellystone Park in North Lawrence isn’t just a waterpark, they are an award-winning campground. Their website touts a visit as “non-stop Fun From Dawn ‘Til Dusk.” The campground’s waterpark includes a 7,500-square-foot play structure with water slides, kiddie slides, a hydro storm, and spray cannons. Water activities also include a 10-acre swimming lake with large obstacle course-style inflatables, a barrel roll, and ‘Chill Zone.’ On site, visitors can also find playgrounds and a minigolf course.

Location: 12951 Patterson Street NW, North Lawrence, OH 44666

Open: May 26 – August 13 (peak season)

More information can be found, here.

Clearwater Park is Stark County’s largest outdoor swimming pool. The 12-foot-deep pool that holds more than 550,000 gallons of chlorinated water is located alongside camping and miniature golf opportunities at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park. The pool features a floating obstacle course, diving board, 144′ slide, toddler slide, and more. On site, visitors can also find a concession stand, lockers, and a shop with swimming supplies like floats and goggles.

Location: 12712 Hoover Ave NW Uniontown, OH 44685

Open: May 26-September 4

Note: Only season swim pass holders and campground guests are permitted on Saturdays, according to the pool’s website.

Tickets: $22 for adults, $15 for children under 30″

More information can be found, here.

Small, pool waterparks:

This is a 6,000-square-foot pool with two waterslides, dump buckets, and a splash pad. The pool also offers guests a concession stand, a playground, and a smaller pool for children. Guests do not need to be Lorain County residents to visit.

Location: 95 West Hamilton Road, Oberlin, OH 44074

Open: June 5

Tickets: Daily Admission $8

More information can be found, here.

Located in Tallmadge and operated by the city, the Maca Pool and Aquatic Center is a 250,000-gallon heated water park made complete with an enclosed flume slide, speed slide, kiddie slide, splash zone, bucket dumps, and a zero-depth entry area. The facility offers a full-service concession stand and shade umbrellas. According to the city, “Maca Pool has quickly become a summer favorite ‘staycation’ destination for families seeking big fun in an intimate wooded park setting at reasonable rates that you won’t find at those mega water parks.” Guests do not need to be residents of the city.

Location: 183 Maca Drive, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278.

Open: May 27-August 13

Daily admission passes are available to the public at noon (except on Tuesdays the pool is open to members only.)

Ticket prices: $5 for 60+, $15 for ages 13-59, and $10 for ages 3-12

More information can be found, here.

A pool featuring a waterslide, dump buckets, and chairs to lounge. This water park is open to Twinsburg residents and school district residents only. Non-residents can only access this waterpark as members’ guests.

Location: 10260 1/2 Ravenna Road, Twinsburg, OH 44087

Open: May 27- September 4

Tickets: Daily passes are $15. Children 6 and under are free. Season passes are also available.

More information can be found, here.

This is an 18,000-square-foot heated pool operated by the City of Uhrichsville. The pool includes two-story water slides, a large water playground, dumping buckets, as well as a concession stand and grassy area to enjoy a packed lunch. Guests do not need to be residents of the city.

Location: 401 E. 12th Street, Uhrichsville, Ohio 44683

Open: June 3

Tickets: Daily passes are $17 for kids 17 and younger and $10 for adults 18 and older. Season passes are also available.

More information can be found, here.

Water Works Family Aquatic Center in Cuyahoga Falls has something for all ages. “Keep cool in the lazy river, workout in the deep end, or find fun on our exhilarating slides, you will want Water Works Family Aquatic Center to be a regular summer stop for you and your family,” says the park’s website. The aquatic center features a concession stand. Poolside cabanas are available for members. Guests do not need to be Cuyahoga Falls residents to visit.

Location: 2025 Munroe Falls Ave, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

Open: May 31 – August 12

Ticket prices vary: Daily tickets are $12-16 for residents, and $20-25 for non-residents. Season passes are also available. The park is open to season pass holders and their guests only on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays.

More information can be found, here.

More waterpark options:

A waterpark, sports arena, and kid zone, all in one, Pioneer Waterland & Dry Fun Park says they offer nonstop entertainment for all ages. According to the park’s website, there is both a concrete pond and a swimming pool to offer a variety of activities; from four six-story high waterslides and a lazy innertube ride to a water obstacle course and paddleboats.

Location: 10661 Kile Rd, Chardon, Ohio 44024

Open: May 27- August 27, and Labor Day weekend.

Tickets: Daily tickets to Pioneer Waterland must be purchased at least one day in advance and are $24. Monday discounted tickets are available, and season passes are also available. More information on activity admission prices can be found, here.

More information can be found, here.

This lake is full of adventure! There is 65-piece inflatable obstacle course, water slide, toddler splash zone, and paddle board bay. In addition to the fun in the water, this park in Middletown also offers sand volleyball, cornhole, and ping pong.

Location: 8762 Thomas Road Middletown, OH 45042

Open: Open daily June 3- August 13

Ticket prices vary from $14.99-$23.99

More information can be found, here.

This is different than the other parks featured on our list. This is a ride-thru safari, walk-thru zoo, and waterpark all in one! The safari and zoo features animals from all around the world like giraffes, zebras, and kangaroos. Then, the watering hole and water park are fun for the whole family. The pool includes a kid’s tree house with four slides, a lazy river, and swim-up bar.

Location: 1530 S Danbury Rd, Port Clinton, OH 43452

Open: The water park is open daily May 27- August 27

Tickets: Daily ticket prices range from $30-$70 depending on activities. Season passes are also available.

More information can be found, here.