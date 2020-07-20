Outdoor visits at Ohio nursing homes can resume today

OHIO (WJW) — Nursing homes will be permitted to start outdoor visits in Ohio Monday.

Facilities are being urged to keep in mind the numbers of COVID-19 cases it may have along with those cases in the community.

The facilities must test residents and staff and offer PPE to visitors who are checking in on loved ones.

Outdoor visits at immediate care facilities for people with developmental disabilities and assisted living facilities were permitted to begin June 8.

The state began limiting visitors at the facilities in March because of the coronavirus threat to aging population.

