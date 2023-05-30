[Editor’s Note: The video above is a report highlighting the top stories on FOX8.com for May 30, 2023.]

RICHFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – When you think of a resort home, Northeast Ohio may not come to the top of mind — but, wait until you see this house!

Courtesy: Alison Baranek BHHS Stouffer Realty

Courtesy: Alison Baranek BHHS Stouffer Realty

Courtesy: Alison Baranek BHHS Stouffer Realty

Courtesy: Alison Baranek BHHS Stouffer Realty

The 10,000-square-foot home in Richfield includes an indoor swimming pool, sauna, gym, theater room, private guest quarters, a tennis court, and a pond.

According to the listing provided by Alison Baranek with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services: Stouffer Realty, the pool area even includes a new roof and skylights with rain sensors to self-close.

Courtesy: Alison Baranek BHHS Stouffer Realty

Courtesy: Alison Baranek BHHS Stouffer Realty

Courtesy: Alison Baranek BHHS Stouffer Realty

Courtesy: Alison Baranek BHHS Stouffer Realty

Courtesy: Alison Baranek BHHS Stouffer Realty

Courtesy: Alison Baranek BHHS Stouffer Realty

Courtesy: Alison Baranek BHHS Stouffer Realty

Courtesy: Alison Baranek BHHS Stouffer Realty

Courtesy: Alison Baranek BHHS Stouffer Realty

Courtesy: Alison Baranek BHHS Stouffer Realty

The home sits in a gated community on more than 3 acres of land with five bedrooms and ten bathrooms, according to the listing.

“The gourmet kitchen is the center of the home and opens to the octagonal breakfast room with easy access to the outdoor oasis,” describes the listing. “Swim 365 days a year, soak in the jacuzzi, or work out in your own private gym.”

Courtesy: Alison Baranek BHHS Stouffer Realty

Courtesy: Alison Baranek BHHS Stouffer Realty

Courtesy: Alison Baranek BHHS Stouffer Realty

Courtesy: Alison Baranek BHHS Stouffer Realty

Courtesy: Alison Baranek BHHS Stouffer Realty

Courtesy: Alison Baranek BHHS Stouffer Realty

Courtesy: Alison Baranek BHHS Stouffer Realty

Courtesy: Alison Baranek BHHS Stouffer Realty

Courtesy: Alison Baranek BHHS Stouffer Realty

Courtesy: Alison Baranek BHHS Stouffer Realty

Courtesy: Alison Baranek BHHS Stouffer Realty

Courtesy: Alison Baranek BHHS Stouffer Realty

Courtesy: Alison Baranek BHHS Stouffer Realty

Courtesy: Alison Baranek BHHS Stouffer Realty

Courtesy: Alison Baranek BHHS Stouffer Realty

Courtesy: Alison Baranek BHHS Stouffer Realty

The asking price: $1.5 million.

See the complete listing, here.