‘Our voting laws are antiquated’: Connecticut lawmaker proposes bill to fine people for not voting

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WJW) – Connecticut Democratic State Senator Will Haskell is starting a conversation about voting access with a “Civic Duty Voting Bill.”

The proposal suggests all qualified voters cast a ballot in all state elections, with the option to leave it blank.

If people don’t cast a ballot, Sen. Haskell suggests the Secretary of State inquire about their reasons for not voting, and if that reason is considered invalid, they could receive a possible fine of $20 or community service.

There would be no criminal penalty.

The proposal suggests the measure start in 2024.

Sen. Haskell says it’s not about punishing people who don’t vote but about improving voting access.

“Lots of feedback on my civic duty voting bill today,” he wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

They point out that working parents, seniors, people with disabilities and commuters may not be able to vote conveniently. — Will Haskell (@WillHaskellCT) January 28, 2021

“The most interesting response has come from some friends on the other side of the aisle: They point out that working parents, seniors, people with disabilities and commuters may not be able to vote conveniently…And they are absolutely right. Our voting laws are antiquated. Without early voting and no-excuse absentee voting, it’s too hard for many people to participate in our democracy. As a result, we celebrate 66% turnout when other nations regularly exceed 90%.”

Connecticut does not have early voting.

The Secretary of State’s office does mail all voters an absentee ballot, like in Ohio.

But unlike Ohio, there are limited reasons legally acceptable for voting absentee.

They include only: Active military service

Absence from town of residence during voting hours

Illness or physical disability

Religious beliefs precluding secular activity on election day

Performance of duties as an election official at a different polling place during voting hours

Sen. Haskell says he does not believe this proposed bill will become law. His intention, he says, was to start a conversation about how to get the state of Connecticut to ensure everyone has the ability to vote.

So no, this bill isn’t going to become law. But I hope it started a conversation about how our state can finally assume the responsibility of making sure everyone not only has the right to vote, but also has the opportunity to vote. — Will Haskell (@WillHaskellCT) January 28, 2021