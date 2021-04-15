‘Our officers did what they were supposed to do’: Cleveland police officer kills murder suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will lead the investigation of an officer with the Cleveland Division of Police who shot and killed a murder suspect Thursday morning.

According to police, officers were acting on a tip from residents about a suspect who was “terrorizing the community.”

Officers got a lead on that suspect, who has not been identified, around 4 a.m.

They lost track of him but were called to the 4200 block of E. 134th St. after 8 a.m.

According to Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams, the officers spotted the suspect who ran into a backyard.

An officer, who is not being identified, told him to put his hands up, according to police.

That’s when Chief Williams says the suspect pulled a gun.

The officer fired.

Police say the officers attempted first aid on the suspect.

The suspect died a short time later.

Agents with the state Bureau of Investigation just arrived on scene of a Cleveland police involved shooting. Officials say suspect was wanted on a murder warrant and pointed a gun at officer. Officer fired a shot at suspect. Suspect died a short time later. pic.twitter.com/3OuHNhxuCD — Peggy Gallek (@PeggyGallek) April 15, 2021

The officer involved was not hurt.

Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association President Jeff Follmer says the officer is a 10-year veteran of the force.

Chief Williams says the suspect was wanted for a homicide in the same neighborhood where the shooting happened and also had an additional felony warrant for his arrest.

“Our officers did what they were supposed to do,” Chief Williams said.

“Based on what’s happening around the country, our officers are going through some things and are wondering what’s going to happen.”

The officers were all wearing body cameras, which were activated at the time.

Some of that footage is expected to be released in the near future.

“We’re here again and it’s due to gun violence in our city,” Williams said.

Williams addressed the media and the public just hours before about a shooting involving law enforcment.

