‘Our hearts are broken’: Parma bar issues statement after security guard, customer killed

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Following the fatal shootings of a security guard and a patron outside its establishment early Saturday, Rookies Sports Bar and Grill in Parma released a statement addressing the tragedy.

“Our hearts are broken, and we are at a loss for words,” the bar said on Facebook.

WJW photo

Police confirmed that the men killed were 29-year-old Sean Michael Acierno of Parma, who was shot by a suspect while walking through the parking lot, and Timoteo “Tim” Cruz of Cleveland, an off-duty Cuyahoga County Corrections Officer who was working as a security guard at the bar.

“Tim touched so many lives, we are committed to ensure his heroism is never forgotten. He was more than just a co-worker. He was family and a good friend to us all,” the bar said.

Acierno was also remembered in the Facebook statement, with the bar saying that he was loved by so many people.

“We will continue to support and be there for all that need us at this time,” the statement said. “Please continue to pray for their families and our staff that we can find guidance through this tragedy.”

Following the arrest of two male suspects on Saturday, police said they’re both being held without bond and are looking at counts of aggravated murder.