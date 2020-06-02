‘Our duty to evoke change’: OSU football team shares powerful video about death of George Floyd

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Members of the Ohio State University football team are standing together in a video reflecting on the death of George Floyd and the country’s response.

The video was shared on the official Twitter feed of the football team.

Members of the team speak in the video, emphasizing that they will “fight for change” and asking that fans join them.

One player says: “Don’t ignore George Floyd.” Another states: “His senseless killing at the hands of law enforcement has shaken this nation to its core.”

Other players join together, saying: “As members of the Ohio State Football team, we have a platform not only in Central Ohio, but around the globe. With this platform, it is our duty to promote awareness and evoke change.”

Watch the entire video below:

George Floyd, a black man, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck while Floyd was handcuffed and saying that he couldn’t breathe. His death sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the country, some of which became violent.

Protests occurred in Columbus, where protesters caused damage at the statehouse. In Cleveland, peaceful protests turned violent over the weekend, and a curfew is in effect through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

(Photo Credit: KTVI)





Military police Soldiers attached to the Texas Army National Guard’s 136th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade support local law enforcement during a protest in Austin, Texas, on May 31, 2020. On May 30, 2020, Governor Greg Abbott activated elements of the Texas National Guard to augment law enforcement throughout the state in response to civil unrest. The Texas National Guard will be used to support local law enforcement and protect critical infrastructure necessary to the well-being of local communities. (U.S. Army photo by Charles E. Spirtos)

Denver police Chief Paul Pazen walked arm-in-arm with protesters Monday afternoon, June 1, 2020. (Photo: KDVR)

An LAPD cruiser is seen before hitting protestors in an attempt to leave in downtown Los Angeles on June 1, 2020.

