‘Our deepest sympathy’: Woman who died after riding roller coaster was employee at UH

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) — A Brunswick woman who died after riding a roller coaster at an Indiana theme park was an employee for three years at University Hospitals.

UH released the following statement following the death of Dawn Jankovic, 47, Friday.

“Dawn Jankovic’s friends and coworkers at University Hospitals are saddened to hear the news of her sudden death. Dawn worked as a Revenue Cycle Specialist with three years of employment at UH. We convey our deepest sympathy to her family,” according to the statement.

On Friday, Dawn and her 17-year-old son, Gunnar, took a mother-and-son trip to Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari in Southern Indiana. They rode The Voyage, a wooden roller coaster that both have been on many times before.

Gunnar said he was sitting next to his mom on the coaster when she suddenly fell unconscious during the ride. Jankovic was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

He said his mother loved going to rock concerts and supporting local musicians. They were both roller coaster enthusiasts.

Jankovic’s family established a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising $4,000. By Monday evening, the donations more than doubled that amount.

“We’re trying to transfer her back from Indiana to Ohio, which costs some money… Then we’re gonna set up two funeral services… One in Pennsylvania and one in Ohio,” her son said.

Jankovic is originally from Pennsylvania, but moved to Ohio several years ago.

Meanwhile, the coroner in Dubois County, Indiana, where the amusement park is located, said it could be four to six weeks, before she knows the exact cause of death.

Amusement park officials said the ride was inspected and found to be working properly. They said it was temporarily shut down for the rest of Friday evening out of respect for what happened.