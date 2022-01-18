‘Our city is blessed’: Independence officers go above and beyond to help community after snow storm

**In the video, above, see some of the snow that fell in Northeast Ohio**

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) – A few Independence police officers are being recognized for going above and beyond to help community members after the first significant snow storm of the season swept across Northeast Ohio this week.

On Monday, an 81-year-old resident called the police department’s non-emergency line, worried that he would be trapped inside his home on Butternut Ridge Drive from all of the snow.

Patrol Officer Mario Mileti and Andrew Neuman answered the call, shoveling the front of the man’s home.

“I am proud that these officers did not hesitate to take action to make sure the resident was safe and had access to the outside world,” said Police Chief Robert Butler.

Courtesy of Independence Police Department

Over on Brecksville Road, Cynthia Kucera, a Parma resident who finished a long day at work, was stranded on a plowed snow pile at the RTA stop, unaware that bus lines were temporarily suspended.

She flagged down Sergeant Brad Borowy, asking if buses were running. She then asked if Borowy could take her downtown to pick up another bus, but instead he made sure she got home safely.

Kucera said if it wasn’t for Borowy, she “would have probably gone back to the office to stay the night, leaving my kitty at home hungry and worried sick.”

In a letter of commendation for Borowy, Kucera said, “There was nothing for him to gain in this extraordinary act of compassion and courtesy.”

“I salute these Independence police officers who went above and beyond to help citizens needing assistance during a potentially life-threatening emergency,” said Mayor Gregory Kurtz. “Our city is blessed to have a dedicated, high-caliber team of law enforcement professionals.”