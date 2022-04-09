COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — With the devastating loss of Steelers QB and former OSU standout Dwayne Haskins, the university has expressed their condolences to his loved ones.

The Ohio State Department of Athletics is terribly saddened to learn of the death of Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning. We are thinking of the entire Haskins family during this most difficult time. Our prayers are with the family, and with his current and former teammates, coaches, friends and relatives.

Haskins’s agent said on Saturday he was hit by a car in Southern Florida. He was 24.

He played for one season as a starter at Ohio State and threw for 54 career touchdowns before joining the Steelers as a free agent in 2021 and spent a season with Pittsburgh.