OSU quarterback Justin Fields launches petition to reinstate 2020 football season

*Watch our report above on MAC deciding to cancel fall sports.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The starting quarterback for Ohio State’s football team is pleading with officials to reinstate the 2020 season.

Justin Fields launched an online petition directed towards Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, Big Ten university presidents and Big Ten athletic directors.

At last check, it had amassed more than 126,000 signatures.

This cause is close to my heart – please sign: https://t.co/yFKlYE7pP0 — Justin Fields (@justnfields) August 16, 2020

“We, the football players of the Big Ten, together with the fans and supporters of college football, request that the Big Ten Conference immediately reinstate the 2020 football season. Allow Big Ten players/teams to make their own choice as to whether they wish to play or opt out this fall season. Allow Big Ten players/teams who choose to opt out of playing a fall season to do so without penalty or repercussion.”

Fields went on to explain in the petition that they believe the proper safety protocols have been put into place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We believe that we should have the right to make decisions about what is best for our health and our future. Don’t let our hard work and sacrifice be in vain. #LetUsPlay!”

The Big Ten announced Tuesday that it’s postponing fall sports, due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The Conference said it will continue to evaluate a number of options regarding those sports, including the possibility of competition in the spring.

