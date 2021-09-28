OSU providing students with safety alarm

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Students at the Ohio State University are now able to receive a personal safety alarm, at no cost to them.

The devices, which can be attached to keychains and backpacks, create a noise that can be heard up to 225 feet away when activated. A light also flashes when the alarm is triggered.

Approximately 4,000 alarms are being offered through Willie J. Young Sr. Off-Campus and Commuter Student Engagement (OCCSE). More of the alarms are on the way.

“I normally would usually carry pepper spray with me, and I ended up losing it, and so I was thinking I need to get a new safety device to replace that, so I would say this definitely adds to my level of comfort,” said Slate Bretz, a student who received her alarm Monday.

Officials said the distribution of the alarms is not a direct response to the recent crimes that have been reported off-campus.

“This has been in the works for several months and actually was promoted through focus groups with students over the summer,” said Rachel DeMooy from OCCSE.

An Ohio State spokesperson said the alarms were paid for by the university.

Students who wish to receive an alarm can register for one by clicking here.