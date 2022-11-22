COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University‘s Athletics Department announced Tuesday that a men’s hockey player accused of using a racial slur against a Michigan State player has been suspended from the team.

According to a statement from Ohio State Director of Athletics Gene Smith, Kamil Sadlocha “is returning home and will not practice or compete at this time.”

Jagger Joshua, a forward for the Spartans who is Black, wrote on Twitter on Monday night that an Ohio State player, whom he did not name, called him a racial slur multiple times during a game on Nov. 11 in East Lansing, Michigan. Joshua wrote that one of the officials heard the slur and ejected the Ohio State player.

“No student or student-athlete should experience hatred or racism, and everyone should feel welcome,” Smith wrote in his statement. “I have spoken with Michigan State Athletic Director Alan Haller, and I’m thankful Jagger is getting the support he needs.”

Smith’s statement is the first time Sadlocha has been identified.

In addition to Sadlocha’s suspension, the team will “complete education on racial sensitivity, diversity, equity, inclusion and the use of respectful dialogue,” Smith’s statement reads.

The Big Ten investigated but ruled against further action against the Ohio State player because of a lack of evidence. The game summary shows an Ohio State player receiving a 10-minute game misconduct penalty during the second period, which results in ejection.

The Big Ten said in a statement Tuesday that it evaluated video and information from both teams and the officiating crew and that it supported the decision to eject the Ohio State player.