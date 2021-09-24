OSU: COVID-19 vaccination misinformation endangering pregnant women

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Infectious disease experts at The Ohio State University say some pregnant women are deciding not to get the COVID-19 vaccinations due to “myths and misinformation”.

Specifically, some women are believing that the vaccine causes infertility or negatively impact a viable pregnancy.

“There is absolutely no evidence to support that vaccines cause infertility or any problems during pregnancy,” said Dr. Nora Colburn with OSU’s Wexner Medical Center. “These are cruel rumors that prey upon the fear that a lot of women have of not being able to have children.”

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the COVID-19 vaccines are safe for pregnant people and recommended for all people 12 years and older.

Pregnant women who choose not to be vaccinated put themselves and their babies at risk, according to OSU.

“Pregnant women who become infected with COVID-19 are at much higher risk of being admitted to the ICU, needing a ventilator and dying. And any complications for mom can also be extremely dangerous for her baby,” Colburn said.

To combat misinformation OSU’s College of Nursing has launched a web site called Community Core, dedicated to helping people navigate fact-based health information online.

The site will help people “to find trustworthy, evidence-based sources they can use with their care providers to make well-informed decisions,” according to OSU.