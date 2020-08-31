OSU coach Ryan Day releases statement on Haskell Garrett’s shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University football coach Ryan Day has released a statement on the shooting of player Haskell Garrett’s shooting.

Garrett, 22, was injured during a shooting near the Ohio State campus, according to Columbus Police.

Day released the following statement:

Haskell Garrett has been receiving excellent care at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for the injuries he received on Sunday. We anticipate he will be released from the Medical Center this morning. On behalf of his family and this football program, we would like to thank all those who have been a part of Haskell’s treatment and we are grateful that he will be heading home today. We will continue to help him and his family any way we can to expedite his recovery.

Garrett, a senior from Las Vegas, is a defensive tackle for the Buckeyes.

Police said officers found a trail of blood and a shell casing near the 400 block of Chittenden Avenue around 12:28 a.m., Sunday.

The trail led officers to the 40 block of East 11th Avenue, where Garrett was found, according to police.

Police said Garrett was shot in his face. Medics transported him to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

