DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released its report on the fatal crash involving a Preble County sheriff’s deputy and another driver on Dec. 18.

In addition to release of the dash camera video footage last week, this report reveals that Preble County sheriff’s deputy Joshua Hamilton was attempting to catch up with a speeding vehicle on state Route 503.

According to the patrol’s crash report, Hamilton was driving south on state Route 503 as Michael Gayhart was driving northbound. Hamilton’s cruiser veered to the left, crossing the center line and striking Gayhart’s vehicle.

After the collision, Hamilton’s cruiser ran off the road and ended up in a ditch. He was transported to a nearby medical center where he later died.

Gayhart’s vehicle flipped over and crashed into a ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol’s report also notes the site of the crash took place at a “curved point” in the road.

Hamilton was laid to rest on Dec. 23. Gayhart’s funeral was days later on Dec. 27.

The investigation is ongoing.