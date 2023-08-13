*Above video is a previous story that shows a car crashing into a Lakewood grocery store*

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — One person was killed and three children were taken to the emergency room after an SUV crashed into a tree according to the Chardon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe traveled off the side of the road striking a sign and a tree the highway patrol said.

The crashed happened just before midnight Saturday on SR 86 near Carter Road.

The highway patrol said two 11-year-old children and a 5-year-old child were also in the vehicle. They don’t have life threatening injuries the highway patrol said. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt but the three children had their seatbelts on they added.

The person who died in the crash was identified as 51-year-old- Jody Miller from Painesville the patrol said.

Alcohol and drugs are suspected to be factors in the crash according to the Ohio State Highway patrol.