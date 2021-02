LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — State Route 2 westbound closed down just beyond I-90 following a car crash Saturday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Transportation reported.

Ohio State Highway Patrol in Lorain County said that eight people were injured in in the one-vehicle crash, but that no injuries were life-threatening. The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

The road has reopened, OSHP said.