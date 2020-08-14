OSHP: Two walk away from plane crash in Mansfield unharmed

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway is investigating a plane crash in Mansfield.

It happened near Huntsman and Algire roads around 8 p.m. Thursday.

According to the OSHP, a 1977 Lycoming fixed-wing single-engine plane lost power.

The pilot was able to land in a cornfield.

The pilot and his teen passenger were not hurt in the crash.

No one on the ground was hurt either.

The FAA is investigating.

