OSHP: Two walk away from plane crash in Mansfield unharmed

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway is investigating a plane crash in Mansfield.

It happened near Huntsman and Algire roads around 8 p.m. Thursday.

According to the OSHP, a 1977 Lycoming fixed-wing single-engine plane lost power.

The pilot was able to land in a cornfield.

The pilot and his teen passenger were not hurt in the crash.

No one on the ground was hurt either.

The FAA is investigating.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral