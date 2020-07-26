OSHP: Two men killed in wrong-way crash on Tuscarawas County interstate

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Two men were killed early Sunday morning in a crash on Interstate 77 in Tuscarawas County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2010 Mercedes Benz was traveling the wrong direction on I-77, near milepost 86 in Franklin Township, around 12:17 a.m.

He was heading northbound in the southbound passing lane when he struck a 2011 Chevrolet Cruz traveling southbound.

The Benz traveled off the road and into the median. Meanwhile, the Cruz traveled to a final rest on the west berm.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

OSHP continues to investigate this crash.

Officials say that both drivers were wearing seat belts.

