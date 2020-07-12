1  of  3
Breaking News
A closer look: Mask mandate for Ohio counties with high risk of coronavirus
Coronavirus in Ohio timeline: Tracking COVID-19 and the state’s response
Five guidelines for reopening Ohio schools during coronavirus pandemic
Watch Now
Fox 8 News Weekend Morning

OSHP: Two injured after motorcycle strikes guardrail, overturns in Stark County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ohio State Highway Patrol, OSHP

PIKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury motorcycle crash that happened Saturday night in Pike Township.

According to OSHP, the crash occurred on Gracemont Street, west of Dueber Avenue, around 9:55 p.m.

A 52-year-old Uniontown man was driving his motorcycle westbound on Gracemont Street when he lost control of the vehicle after navigating a curve. The driver traveled off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail, before the bike overturned.

Both the man and his passenger, a 48-year-old Uniontown woman, were ejected.

The driver sustained serious incapacitating injuries during the crash. The passenger sustained minor injuries.

Both were taken to Aultman Hospital. Their conditions remain unknown.

OSHP says both the driver and passenger were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral