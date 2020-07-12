OSHP: Two injured after motorcycle strikes guardrail, overturns in Stark County

PIKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury motorcycle crash that happened Saturday night in Pike Township.

According to OSHP, the crash occurred on Gracemont Street, west of Dueber Avenue, around 9:55 p.m.

A 52-year-old Uniontown man was driving his motorcycle westbound on Gracemont Street when he lost control of the vehicle after navigating a curve. The driver traveled off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail, before the bike overturned.

Both the man and his passenger, a 48-year-old Uniontown woman, were ejected.

The driver sustained serious incapacitating injuries during the crash. The passenger sustained minor injuries.

Both were taken to Aultman Hospital. Their conditions remain unknown.

OSHP says both the driver and passenger were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: