OSHP: Trucker lied about being stabbed and robbed in Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a truck driver who called the police and said he had been assaulted, stabbed, and robbed, made up the story.

The trucker said it happened on I-76 in Medina County Wednesday night around 8 p.m.

According to OSHP, the driver said a pickup truck flashed its high beams to get him to stop.

The trucker told investigators he pulled over and was then stabbed by one man, while another man held a gun on him.

He said the two robbed him and ran away.

The trucker was transported to the hospital.

Troopers say that’s where his story changed.

Patrol investigators say there were inconsistencies in his statement.

Eventually, OSHP says the trucker withdrew his original claim of being assaulted and robbed.

The trucker had non-life threatening injuries.

OSHP does not have any information on a possible motive for the fabrication.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8