OSHP troopers investigating fatal car crash in Sandusky County

RILEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Monday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to investigate the site of a fatal, two-vehicle crash.

The incident, which reportedly took place at the intersection of SR 510 and CR 247 in Sandusky County around 1:30 p.m., left two women injured and killed one man.

According to OSHP, the driver of a Ford Escape reportedly drove through a stop sign while the driver of a Chevy Malibu was headed south on SR 510. The cars collided, ran off the road and ricocheted into a building and utility pole.

The 44-year-old woman driving the Escape, who was alone in her vehicle, “sustained a serious injury,” OSHP said, and was taken to Firelands Regional Medical Center.

A 70-year-old woman was driving the Malibu, and while she is reportedly in critical condition at Saint Vincent’s Hospital, her passenger, a 76-year-old man, had to be removed from the vehicle after sustaining fatal injuries, OSHP said.

All people involved in the crash were reportedly wearing seatbelts. Troopers are still investigating the incident.

