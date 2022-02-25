Ohio trooper seriously injured while responding to another crash

COLUMBUS – An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was seriously injured after being hit while responding to another crash on Thursday night.

The OSHP says the trooper from the Granville Post was hit while outside his vehicle investigating a crash that happened around 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 70 near mile post 129 in Licking County. A tow truck was also called to the scene.

A 2008 white Volvo commercial tractor trailer was traveling westbound in the left lane and attempted to change lanes, striking another commercial vehicle and then the tow truck, with overhead lights activated.

This pushed the tow truck into the other vehicles at the crash scene and the trooper.

The trooper was seriously injured and taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in stable condition.

Another driver had a minor injury.

All troopers on scene were wearing reflective outerwear.

The crash remains under investigation.