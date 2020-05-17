1  of  4
OSHP: Toddler held in front seat passenger’s lap killed in suspected substance-related crash

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating an early morning crash that resulted in the death of a 1-year-old child.

Troopers say a 60-year-old Cleveland man was driving southbound on E. 133rd Street around 1:39 a.m. Sunday when he veered off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Two passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. A 49-year-old East Cleveland woman was in the front seat holding the 1-year-old boy on her lap.

The driver and his passengers were transported to University Hospitals where the toddler was pronounced dead.

OSHP believes alcohol and drugs played a role in the crash.

“This is a senseless tragedy that should have been avoided,” Lt. R. E. Gable told FOX 8 in an email.

Gable says no charges have been filed but are expected later Sunday.

He also identified the front-seat passenger as the child’s grandmother. The driver was reportedly the grandmother’s boyfriend.

The toddler’s mother was notified of her son’s death at the hospital.

