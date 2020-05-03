OSHP: Teen seriously injured after car crashes into pole, overturns in Jackson Township ravine

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A 19-year-old was life-flighted to the hospital early Sunday morning after crashing his vehicle in Jackson Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2000 Lexus SUV was traveling eastbound on State Route 302 around 3 a.m. when the vehicle veered right and off the road, struck a utility pole, and overturned in a ravine.

The driver, a 19-year-old man from Polk, suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland. His current condition remains unknown.

Officials say SR 302 will be closed between Township Road 251 and County Road 175 while Ohio Edison repairs power lines and the utility pole.

Troopers say this crash remains under investigation.