OSHP: Teen inside Canton Township home injured when drugged driver crashes into house

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Canton Township.

It happened Sunday night around 9:15 p.m. on State Route 800 near 37th St.

Troopers say a driver was speeding and headed northbound on State Route 800.

According to a press release, the driver ran off the left side of the roadway and went airborne.

The car crashed into a home.

A teenager who was in the house was injured but is expected to be okay.

The driver was not injured in the crash and has not been charged.

OSHP says drugs were in the vehicle and appear to be a factor in the crash.

