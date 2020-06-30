OSHP: Teen driver crashes car into SUV seriously injuring self, three others

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Canton troopers are investigating a two-vehicle car crash that seriously injured four people Sunday morning.

According to an Ohio State Highway Patrol report, the accident happened on Tuscarawas Street in Perry Township at around 10 a.m.

The initial report indicates that a 17-year old drove her Buick Regal “left of center” hitting an 81-year-old man’s Ford Escape, which was traveling in the opposite direction. The man and the two other riders in his vehicle were seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

The teen driver had to be removed from her heavily-damaged car and was also transported to the hospital with injuries, troopers reported.

