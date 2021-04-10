OSHP: Stark County man killed in rollover crash

SUGAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Stark County Saturday afternoon.

OSHP says a 49-year-old man was traveling southbound on Justus Avenue in Sugar Creek Township in a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban around 1:15 p.m.

Troopers say his vehicle traveled left of center and then off the left side of the roadway. The driver reportedly overcorrected and traveled off the right side of the roadway.

Officials say the vehicle rolled over several times before the driver was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSHP says the man was not wearing his seatbelt and alcohol use is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

This incident remains under investigation.