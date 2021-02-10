OSHP: Sheriff’s deputy hospitalized after cruiser strikes rock, mailbox and overturns

BLOOMING GROVE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A Richland County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized Wednesday after his cruiser was involved in a crash.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dep. Scott Davis was responding to a call for service at Ganges Five Point Road in the area of Ganges East Road in Blooming Grove Township when the accident occurred.

While Dep. Davis was responding, he began to pass other traffic. As he was passing, a 66-year-old driving a silver Chevrolet pick-up was in the process of making a left turn into a driveway.

The deputy took “evasive action” to avoid contact with the truck when he traveled off the right side of the road. He struck a rock and mailbox before his cruiser overturned.

Dep. Davis was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The pick-up truck driver was not injured.

This incident remains under investigation.