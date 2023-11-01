[In the player above, see Ohio’s 10 most dangerous highways.]

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A semi truck failed to yield at a stop sign and struck a sedan, killing its driver, according to state troopers.

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the intersection of U.S. Route 42 and state Route 302 in Jackson Township, Ashland County, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A semi truck driven by a 37-year-old Minnesota man was headed south on state Route 302, while a sedan driven by 40-year-old John Thomas Keener, of Ashland, was headed northeast on U.S. Route 42, according to the release.

The semi truck failed to stop at the intersection’s stop sign, and ran into the sedan. Both vehicles went off the road and ended up in a field to the southeast of the intersection, according to the release.

Keener was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi truck driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Troopers do not suspect drugs or alcohol as factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

A portion of state Route 302 just south of the U.S. Route 42 intersection was closed for cleanup as of 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. U.S. Route 42, however, is now open in both directions, according to the release.