OSHP searching for woman who hit trooper’s cruiser while trying to escape traffic stop

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is searching for a woman accused of hitting a trooper’s cruiser while trying to get away.

According to OSHP, it happened around 3:00 p.m. on the turnpike near SR 44 in Ravenna.

The trooper was trying to make a traffic stop on a 2018 Chevy Impala when the vehicle did not stop. A pursuit ensued and was eventually terminated due to conditions.

OSHP says the trooper had the toll gate blocked so the driver couldn’t exit. The trooper tried to make contact with her but was unable to and got back in his cruiser. She then reportedly put her car in reverse and hit him.

After that, the suspect sped forward around another vehicle and blew through the toll gate. As this was going on, a male passenger who was with her bailed from the car. He surrendered at the scene.

He requested medical attention for leg pain and was taken to a nearby hospital.

No other details about the driver were made available.

