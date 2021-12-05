OSHP searching for suspect who hit, killed 13-year-old riding a bike and drove off

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities are looking for driver who fled after hitting a 13-year-old boy on a bike with their car Sunday, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The incident occurred in Cass Township in Richland County just after 9 a.m., when a pickup truck driving north on Bowman Road struck the young teen. Troopers said the boy was killed as a result of the crash and the road was closed all morning.

Anyone who may have information regarding the crash is asked to reach out to OSHP’s Mansfield Post.

The truck is described as being dark in color and will have damage to its front. Troopers believe it could be a Chevy or GMC truck from the early 2000s. The driver-side tail light reportedly is covered in red tape.