SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – After a juvenile murder suspect escaped custody Tuesday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in finding the teen.

OSHP said Malakhi Young was last seen on Chagrin Boulevard in Shaker Heights, after he evaded Ohio Department of Youth Services who was supervising him at the time.

Young, who is 17, reportedly has a pending murder charge in Lorain County, but was in custody on different charges.

Anyone who sees Young is asked to call 911 or OSHP at 216-265-1677. The suspect is reportedly considered dangerous and may have a weapon. People are asked not to approach him.